Model Customs Collectorate set ablaze smuggled items worth Rs.200 million

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Hyderabad set ablaze smuggled contraband items worth tens of millions of rupees here on Thursday

"The Customs will not tolerate smuggling of such items," warned the Collector Customs Khalid Jamali while speaking at a ceremony marking the International Customs Day.

He informed that 190 tons of betel nuts, gutka, liquor and medicines- confiscated during many raids in Hyderabad and Nawabshah regions- were set on fire.

Jamali told that though the day was celebrated on January 26 every year the Hyderabad office marked the day 3 days earlier because the main ceremony would be held in Karachi on January 26.

The Director Intelligence Dr Sadiqullah Khan said the burnt items were worth around Rs.200 million. He told that the smugglers from whom the contraband items were recovered had been booked in the FIRs and were under trial in the courts of law.

Khan said the performance of customs had improved after establishment of the intelligence wing.

The other officials of the department as well as from the police and the Rangers were also present on the occasion.