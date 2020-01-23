UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Customs Collectorate Set Ablaze Smuggled Items Worth Rs.200 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Model Customs Collectorate set ablaze smuggled items worth Rs.200 million

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Hyderabad set ablaze smuggled contraband items worth tens of millions of rupees here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Hyderabad set ablaze smuggled contraband items worth tens of millions of rupees here on Thursday.

"The Customs will not tolerate smuggling of such items," warned the Collector Customs Khalid Jamali while speaking at a ceremony marking the International Customs Day.

He informed that 190 tons of betel nuts, gutka, liquor and medicines- confiscated during many raids in Hyderabad and Nawabshah regions- were set on fire.

Jamali told that though the day was celebrated on January 26 every year the Hyderabad office marked the day 3 days earlier because the main ceremony would be held in Karachi on January 26.

The Director Intelligence Dr Sadiqullah Khan said the burnt items were worth around Rs.200 million. He told that the smugglers from whom the contraband items were recovered had been booked in the FIRs and were under trial in the courts of law.

Khan said the performance of customs had improved after establishment of the intelligence wing.

The other officials of the department as well as from the police and the Rangers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Rangers Police Hyderabad Nawabshah January From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.