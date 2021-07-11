UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Found Murdered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Model found murdered

LAHORE, July11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A model girl found murdered at her house here on Sunday.

Police said that Nayab (29) was living alone in a house at DHA Phase-5 area when her step brother Muhammad Ali came to her house this morning and found her murdered.

He reported the matter to police which reached the spot and sent the body to city mortuary for postmortem.

There were some marks on the body and neck of victim as she was tortured and later strangulated to death by some accused.

A case has been registered.

Police were looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Muhammad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

54 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

3 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.