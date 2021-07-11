Model found murdered

LAHORE, July11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A model girl found murdered at her house here on Sunday.

Police said that Nayab (29) was living alone in a house at DHA Phase-5 area when her step brother Muhammad Ali came to her house this morning and found her murdered.

He reported the matter to police which reached the spot and sent the body to city mortuary for postmortem.

There were some marks on the body and neck of victim as she was tortured and later strangulated to death by some accused.

A case has been registered.

Police were looking into the matter.