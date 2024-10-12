Model garment villages to increase exports: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt said on Saturday that building of model garment villages in the province will help increase exports.

Talking to APP, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formed a steering committee for the establishment of garment villages in the province. According to a notification, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat has been appointed as the convener of the steering committee of garment city villages’ project.

The steering committee will shortlist locations for the garment villages.

Sohail Shaukat Butt told APP that model garment villages will be built on the pattern of handicraft centers of Social Welfare Department. The steering committee will take steps to supply necessary equipment to the model garment villages, he said. Human resource training for the model garment villages project will be ensured and a joint venture with Toyota will help play a role in making it a success. The Social Welfare Department will provide all logistical support to the steering committee, the minister added.