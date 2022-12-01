UrduPoint.com

Model Of Turban Installed At DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Model of turban installed at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :On completion of 118 years of the establishment of district Faisalabad, a model of the turban was installed in the green area adjacent to the DC office in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz was the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh, CPO Khalid Hussain Hamdani, DG FDA Dr. Zahid Ikram, Additional Deputy Commissioners Mudassar Ahmed Shah, Kashif Raza Awan, Faisal Sultan, Dr. Saman Abbas, CEOs FWMC, Health, education Bilal Feroze Joya, Dr. Kashif Mahmood Kamboh, Iftikhar Khan, Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Waqas Safdar Sikandari, Deputy Director Planning and Development Rana Tahir Mehmood, Director Colleges Dr. Kulsoom Akhtar and heads of other district departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy commissioner briefed the divisional commissioner about initiatives of district administration for public welfare.

He said that district administration was effectively implementing anti-begging campaign and free shuttle service for those who spend the night in squares and green belts and shifting them to Panagha for providing quality accommodation and food facilities. He said that price monitoring squad was checking the price boards of fruits and vegetables and live monitoring was also carried out. The divisional commissioner appreciated the initiative of organizing a ceremony on the completion of 118 years of the establishment of the district and installing a model of turban outside the DC office. He said today's Faisalabad has become the second largest city of the province and has a prominent status not only in Pakistan but also at international level.

Later, cake was cut in the committee room of the office and shields and gifts were distributed among the retired employees of the DC office.

