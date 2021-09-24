UrduPoint.com

Model Panagahs To Be Established Soon To Help Poor, Labourers: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:51 AM

Model Panagahs to be established soon to help poor, labourers: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that under a comprehensive project, model Panagahs (shelter homes) will be established across the country soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that under a comprehensive project, model Panagahs (shelter homes) will be established across the country soon.

The establishment of Panagahs had nothing to do with politics, and was aimed at serving the poor people, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar, who called on him here.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and Chairman Capital Development Authority were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed for paying special attention to the already existing overcrowded Panagahs.

He said the objective behind establishing Panagahs was to protect the honor of the economically weaker and poor segments of the society.

Prior to the establishment of Panagahs, labourers were compelled to sleep on roadsides, he added.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the comprehensive project to improve the condition of existing Panagahs.

He was told that under the project, which will be implemented in three phases, facilities at the existing Panagahs will be improved and the staff of Panagahs will be given hospitality training with the cooperation of a private international hotel.

The Prime Minister was further told that with the formation of a central board for policy implementation, a four-member board will be established at each Panagah to look after the administrative matters.

Regarding the facilities, digital dashboard will be created to help monitor the Panagahs. The digital dashboard will also be able to be operated through a mobile phone.

The Prime Minister was told that the problems in existing Panagahs will be identified and addressed. Shifting of Panagahs to the buildings constructed for this purpose was also part of the project.

He was further informed that Ehsaas One-Window Centers will also be opened alongside the Pangahs. It will enable the deserving people living at Panagahs to get facilities from other programmes under Ehsaas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Mobile Hotel Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

7 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

7 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.