Model police stations providing people quick relief: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that model police stations were providing citizens with quick relief and they would change the 'thana culture' and strengthen trust between the public and police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that model police stations were providing citizens with quick relief and they would change the 'thana culture' and strengthen trust between the public and police.

Giving directions to officers in the session at the Central Police Office here on Friday, he said that in the Police Department, police stations had a fundamental position and steps would be taken to improve working of the police stations.

He said that with the launch of special initiatives, smart policing system would protect the properties and lives of people and the law-abiding citizens would not be afraid of visiting the police stations. He said that 50 police stations were being upgraded as model police stations in different districts. He said the project would be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan by inaugurating the City Police Station Mianwali on Saturday, Jan 4.

During the meeting, the IGP Punjab also viewed special initiative Model Police Stations of different districts through video link, and the preparations for prime minister's visit to Mianwali.

AIG Development Hassan Iqbal briefed the meeting about model police stations. He said that in the first phase, 29 police stations including Mianwali district had been upgraded to special initiative police stations. He said that the model police stations buildings had been divided into two parts with an effective use of modern technology.

In the front part of the building, modern technology equipped police counters and waiting rooms have been established where khidmat markaz type counters would provide services and facilities to the visiting citizens through token system.

During the meeting, IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir ordered for completing the 21 special inititiative police stations at the earliest. He said that the district police officers (DPOs) should personally monitor and inspect the police stations for their better working.

Additional IGP Logistics, Ghulam Rasul Zahid, DIG Logistics, Capt (retd) Faisal Ali Rana, DIG IT, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, AIG Operations, Imran Kishwar, AIG Development Hassan Iqbal and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.