UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Recreational Grounds To Be Developed In Punjab Cities

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Model recreational grounds to be developed in Punjab cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the provincial government has decided to develop various pieces of land in cities town of the province as grounds to provide healthy recreational activities to the youth.

While chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, he said that the grounds would be developed under the Green Sports Project.

The chief secretary was told that various pieces of government land had been identified in 100 tehsils in the first phase. These pieces of land, comprising one to two acres, are situated near to the cities and towns, and water channels. An amount of Rs 127.15 million would be required to develop 100 grounds, situated in different tehsils of the province, the meeting was told.

The CS directed the authorities concerned that fences should be erected around the grounds to stop their commercial use.

The meeting decided that tehsil level committees should be set up under the chair of assistant commissioners concerned and representative of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), sports and other line departments, as well as elected representatives, would be included in the committees.

The chief secretary said that the first model ground would be established at Kot Radha Kishan so that it could be replicated in other tehsils.

The meeting decided that these pieces of land would remain in the control of the departments which have their legal rights.

Secretaries of Finance, Sports, Agriculture and Auqaf departments and other high officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Water Agriculture Kot Radha Kishan Government Million

Recent Stories

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

6 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

57 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.