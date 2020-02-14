Model recreational grounds to be developed in Punjab cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the provincial government has decided to develop various pieces of land in cities town of the province as grounds to provide healthy recreational activities to the youth.

While chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, he said that the grounds would be developed under the Green Sports Project.

The chief secretary was told that various pieces of government land had been identified in 100 tehsils in the first phase. These pieces of land, comprising one to two acres, are situated near to the cities and towns, and water channels. An amount of Rs 127.15 million would be required to develop 100 grounds, situated in different tehsils of the province, the meeting was told.

The CS directed the authorities concerned that fences should be erected around the grounds to stop their commercial use.

The meeting decided that tehsil level committees should be set up under the chair of assistant commissioners concerned and representative of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), sports and other line departments, as well as elected representatives, would be included in the committees.

The chief secretary said that the first model ground would be established at Kot Radha Kishan so that it could be replicated in other tehsils.

The meeting decided that these pieces of land would remain in the control of the departments which have their legal rights.

Secretaries of Finance, Sports, Agriculture and Auqaf departments and other high officials attended the meeting.