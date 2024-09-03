Model Roads Designated As No-go Areas For Helmetless Motorcyclists
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) All model roads of the provincial capital have been designated as no-go areas for helmetless
motorcyclists and a crackdown has also been intensified through artificial intelligence.
According to a spokesman for the traffic police, helmetless motorcyclists would not given any
leniency on The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road and
roads of Cantt.
Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar had once again intensified the crackdown on motorcyclists
riding without helmets, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and
implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to enforce helmet laws with zero tolerance.
The spokesperson revealed that in the past month, the AI system has issued a total of 202,957 traffic
challans for helmet violations, while manual enforcement resulted in 249,684 tickets.
Additionally, penalties
have been imposed on improper helmet use such as placing helmets on the fuel tank or hanging them
from the arm.
The divisional and circle officers have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of these regulations.
Ammara Athar has indicated that failure to effectively implement these measures will result in actions
against the relevant sector in-charges.
The helmet enforcement campaign has reportedly led to a significant reduction in head injury cases.
The Primary goal of the crackdown was to ensure safety and protection of citizens, aiming to prevent
accidents and safeguard lives, said by CTO Ammara Athar.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exhibition "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" to conclude on Wednesday29 seconds ago
-
Hurriyat leaders and organizations urge UN to address Kashmir dispute33 seconds ago
-
Naegleria virus claims one life in Karachi39 seconds ago
-
AIOU inaugurates Adult Literacy Center47 seconds ago
-
CM Inspection Team chairperson visits Multan11 minutes ago
-
PHA starts horticulture work on reclaimed land11 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand scope of country’s largest nutrition programme31 minutes ago
-
Plan devised to bring barren land for cultivation under Green Pakistan Initiative: NA told40 minutes ago
-
Talented youth,' a valuable asset of country': CM40 minutes ago
-
Chairperson task force visited various markets41 minutes ago
-
CM puts provincial administration on high alert41 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to get children enrolled for education41 minutes ago