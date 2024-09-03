Open Menu

Model Roads Designated As No-go Areas For Helmetless Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) All model roads of the provincial capital have been designated as no-go areas for helmetless

motorcyclists and a crackdown has also been intensified through artificial intelligence.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police, helmetless motorcyclists would not given any

leniency on The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road and

roads of Cantt.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar had once again intensified the crackdown on motorcyclists

riding without helmets, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and

implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to enforce helmet laws with zero tolerance.

The spokesperson revealed that in the past month, the AI system has issued a total of 202,957 traffic

challans for helmet violations, while manual enforcement resulted in 249,684 tickets.

Additionally, penalties

have been imposed on improper helmet use such as placing helmets on the fuel tank or hanging them

from the arm.

The divisional and circle officers have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of these regulations.

Ammara Athar has indicated that failure to effectively implement these measures will result in actions

against the relevant sector in-charges.

The helmet enforcement campaign has reportedly led to a significant reduction in head injury cases.

The Primary goal of the crackdown was to ensure safety and protection of citizens, aiming to prevent

accidents and safeguard lives, said by CTO Ammara Athar.

