Model roads, streets being introduced under sponsorship in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :South Punjab Secretariat has decided to introduce model roads and streets under the initiative of sponsorship in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

The step was taken to maintain cleanliness and ensure community participation in this regard. This was stated by additional secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar while talking to a delegation of Natural Sheep Casing Association, here on Monday.

Under this sponsorship initiative, Jeelani road will be made a model road. Trees will be installed along the road. Besides this, the staff of Waste Management Company will be deputed to maintain cleanliness. Dust bins will be kept at different locations.

The citizens who would be found throwing trash on the road will be punished.

The same sort of roads and streets will be introduced in other cities also. The Natural Sheep Casing Association promised to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.