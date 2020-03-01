UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model, Sunday Baazars' Arrangements Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Model, Sunday baazars' arrangements reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Officers of district administration on Sunday remained mobilized in field and visited different model baazars in the city to review the arrangements.

According to the official sources here, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Safdar Hussain Virk visited Model and Sunday baazars of Wahdat colony whereas Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Amir Shafiq visited model baazar Mian plaza.

The officers reviewed the complaint cell, quality and prices of fruits and vegetables in the model and Sunday baazars.

During the visit Kisan platform were also reviewed besides directing the relevant authorities to ensure provision of daily use items at government fixed rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal had alreadyissued directions to ensure price checking besides provision of daily use items atfixed rates to the people.

Related Topics

Visit Price Sunday Government

Recent Stories

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

50 seconds ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

59 seconds ago

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

16 minutes ago

MoF holds workshop on federal governmentâ€™s trans ..

2 hours ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadershipâ€™s happin ..

3 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.