Model, Sunday baazars' arrangements reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Officers of district administration on Sunday remained mobilized in field and visited different model baazars in the city to review the arrangements.

According to the official sources here, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Safdar Hussain Virk visited Model and Sunday baazars of Wahdat colony whereas Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Amir Shafiq visited model baazar Mian plaza.

The officers reviewed the complaint cell, quality and prices of fruits and vegetables in the model and Sunday baazars.

During the visit Kisan platform were also reviewed besides directing the relevant authorities to ensure provision of daily use items at government fixed rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal had alreadyissued directions to ensure price checking besides provision of daily use items atfixed rates to the people.