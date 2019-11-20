UrduPoint.com
Model Town Case: Lahore High Court Adjourns Petitions Against New JIT Till Nov 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions, against new joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the 2014-Model Town incident, till November 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions, against new joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the 2014-Model Town incident, till November 21.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petitions filed by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident, against the new JIT.

At the start of proceedings, the bench expressed annoyance over the request to adjourn proceedings by Idara Minhajul Quran's counsel. The bench observed that how it could adjourn the matter without written application, adding that the application would be made part of the court record.

The bench reminded the counsel that it was his client who had given statements in the media that matter was being delayed.

To which, the counsel argued that the chief justice did not have the authority to form the bench in the case.

At this, the bench observed that how the bench could hear the matter after this objection. The bench asked the counsel whether the bench could hear the issue of maintainability after this objection, in the light of Supreme Court orders.

However, the counsel withdraw his objection after the bench observations on the matter.

Advocate general punjab stated that the Supreme Court had taken cognizance of law points involved in the case and issued notices to the parties.

Subsequently, the bench adjourn the further proceedings till November 21, while hinting that it could hear the matter on daily basis, if required.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bench had suspended the notification for formation of new JIT probing Model Town incident, by a two to one majority vote, on March 22 and sought reply from the Punjab government and others.

