Model Town Incident: LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Petitions Against Second JIT Till Dec 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Model Town incident: LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against second JIT till Dec 1

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of petitions against the second joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the 2014 Model Town incident, till December 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of petitions against the second joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the 2014 Model Town incident, till December 1.

The court also sought arguments from the petitioners' counsel on a legal point, on the next date of hearing.

The seven-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident.

Advocate Syed Farhad Ali Shah represented the petitioners before the bench and argued that two FIRs were registered in connection with the Model Town incident and a JIT was formed to investigate the incident. He submitted that the trial court indicted the accused after filing of the challan by the JIT.

He submitted that after the indictment, a second JIT could not be formed as per law. He also submitted that the second JIT was not formed on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till December 1 and sought arguments from the petitioner's counsel on a legal point on the next date of hearing.

The petitioners had submitted that a judicial inquiry and a JIT had already investigated the 2014 firing incident. They contended that a new JIT was formed in violation of the law.

A three-member bench had suspended a notification for formation of a second JIT probing Model Town incident, by a two, one majority vote, on March 22, 2019.

