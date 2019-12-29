UrduPoint.com
Model Town Mini Soccer Cup-19 Concluded

Sun 29th December 2019

Model Town Mini soccer Cup-19 concluded

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) The Model Town Mini Soccer Cup-19 concluded here on Sunday. MTFA U-15 team won the competition while DHA FA won the under-18 competition.

Mian Rizwan Ali President MTFA was the chief guest and gave away the winners trophies medals & the certificates. The chief Guest speaking on the occasion said such competition are definitely helpful for the promotion of game of football.

