Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) The Model Town Mini Soccer Cup-19 concluded here on Sunday. MTFA U-15 team won the competition while DHA FA won the under-18 competition.

Mian Rizwan Ali President MTFA was the chief guest and gave away the winners trophies medals & the certificates. The chief Guest speaking on the occasion said such competition are definitely helpful for the promotion of game of football.