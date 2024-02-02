Open Menu

Model Town Tragedy: ATC Dismisses PAT's Plea For Stopping Trial Till Formation Of New JIT

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation of new JIT

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed an application filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) for stopping the trial of Model Town tragedy case and consigning it to record till the formation of a new joint investigation team (JIT)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed an application filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) for stopping the trial of Model Town tragedy case and consigning it to record till the formation of a new joint investigation team (JIT).

The court held that the trial could not be stopped as it was a nine-year old case, adding that the case would be heard twice a week. The court adjourned further hearing till February 6.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed Chadhar heard the application filed by the PAT and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

In the course of proceedings, the defence counsel, Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, argued that the case was nine-year old and its 123 hearings had taken place. He submitted that the PAT was using delaying tactics as its counsel did not cross examine the witnesses and sought adjournments.

He submitted that the accused were appearing at every hearing and the matter should be heard twice a week for concluding it, in light of the Supreme Court Judgments.

However, a counsel for the PAT argued that the trial should be stopped till the investigation report of the new JIT. He said that the PAT had approached the Lahore High Court for a new JIT and a fresh investigation and the matter was still pending.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 124 accused were nominated in the case. The court had already acquitted five accused, including former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, in the matter, whereas four more accused, including former SSP Umar Virk, former DSP Khalid Abu Bakar, former DSP Mian Shafqat and former inspector Bashir Niazi, had filed acquittal applications.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Punjab Pakistan Awami Tehreek February Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi

JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 vo ..

Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters

5 minutes ago
 Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asi ..

Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final

14 minutes ago
 Oath taken from polling staff in Attock

Oath taken from polling staff in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Mo ..

Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Modern: police

14 minutes ago
 IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle ..

IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime

3 minutes ago
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despi ..

RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold

3 minutes ago
 Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree ..

Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists

3 minutes ago
 Indian navy rescues 19 crew after Somali pirate hi ..

Indian navy rescues 19 crew after Somali pirate hijack

3 minutes ago
 Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine inva ..

Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine invasion case

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's ..

Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's Four Continents

3 minutes ago
 Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for ..

Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan