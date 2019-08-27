UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Trial Court Awards 25 Years Imprisonment To Accused In Narcotics Case

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Model Trial Court awards 25 years imprisonment to accused in narcotics case

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Tuesday awarded 25 years imprisonment to an accused in a narcotics case with Rs 1 million fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Tuesday awarded 25 years imprisonment to an accused in a narcotics case with Rs 1 million fine.

According to details, the In- charge judge of Model Criminal Trial Court and first Additional Sessions judge, Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Sial has awarded sentence to accused Allah Waraya Awan who was arrested by Anti -Narcotics Force (ANF) in the year 2015 and 100 kilograms of hashish was recovered from his possession.

