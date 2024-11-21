Open Menu

Model Waterfalls To Be Constructed To Improve Beauty Of Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Model waterfalls to be constructed to improve beauty of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that model waterfalls would be constructed on fifteen roads as part of efforts to improve beauty and outlook of provincial metropolis.

He said this while inaugurating the waterfall being constructed on gate of Shalimar Garden.

Mayor said that beautification efforts were aimed to revive beauty and past grandeur of Peshawar City.

He also visited various sections of Shalimar Garden and suggested proposals to further improve beauty of the garden. He said that model waterfalls would be constructed on main intersections of roads including Qamar Din Garhi, Rasheed Garhi, Kabootar Chowk, Gulbahar, Jamil Chowk, Phandu Chowk, Bhana Mari Chowk, Palosai, Tehkal, Yakatoot Munda Beri and G T Raod.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

2 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan