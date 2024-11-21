Model waterfalls to be constructed to improve beauty of Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that model waterfalls would be constructed on fifteen roads as part of efforts to improve beauty and outlook of provincial metropolis.

He said this while inaugurating the waterfall being constructed on gate of Shalimar Garden.

Mayor said that beautification efforts were aimed to revive beauty and past grandeur of Peshawar City.

He also visited various sections of Shalimar Garden and suggested proposals to further improve beauty of the garden. He said that model waterfalls would be constructed on main intersections of roads including Qamar Din Garhi, Rasheed Garhi, Kabootar Chowk, Gulbahar, Jamil Chowk, Phandu Chowk, Bhana Mari Chowk, Palosai, Tehkal, Yakatoot Munda Beri and G T Raod.