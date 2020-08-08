Models of historical buildings, portraits of heroes of Pakistan Movement attract children ahead of ID celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The models of historical buildings and portraits of the heroes of Pakistan Movement have started attracting a large number of children, students and youth ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.

As only six days left in Jashin e Azadi celebrations, all small and major markets of Peshawar including Qaisa Khwani, Hasthnagri, Liaquat bazaar, Tehkal, Mohalla Jahingi and University Road have started attracting a large number of people especially youth, children and students buying national flags, models, stickers and badges to celebrate Independence Day in most befitting manner.

They are taking keen interest at Minar e Pakistan, Islamia College Peshawar, Ziyarat Residency models and portraits of Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and others heroes of Pakistan Movement.

Great rush was being seen on national flags, badges and stickers shops in cities, town and villages across the province.

Most enthusiastic were small children busy in collecting badges and stickers besides youth were beautifying their bicycles, bikes, cars and houses with national flags and special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

To cater people's pressing demands, the printers of Peshawar have received heavy orders of printing national flags, stickers and badges from traders, organizations, civil society and shopkeepers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including of merged tribal districts.

The printers at Mohalla Jahingi at Qisakhwani bazaar, a hub of printing industry in Peshawar have received heavy orders for printing of posters, national flags, stickers and others materials in connection of 73rd Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.

The printers and publishers were making untiring efforts by working till late night to meet the placed orders.

The printing activities continued with full swing in Peshawar where demands of national flags, stickers and badges were also received form tribal districts besides far flung districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab province.

The vendors shops were also attracting large number of people purchasing national flags, buntings, stickers, models and other items of decoration available in abundance to express love with their motherland came into being on August 14, 1947.

Khurshid Alam, a resident of Nowshera who came to Qisakhwani to purchase national flags, badges and stickers for himself, friends, classfellows and family members told APP that he came here to buy national flags and stickers besides models of Pakistan Movement to celebrate independence day with national enthusiasm.

"I have purchased 300 stickers and badges carrying national flags and photos of leaders of Pakistan Movement for myself, friends and relatives and will come again with my brothers and friends to watch flag hoisting ceremonies on August 14 in Peshawar," he said.

He said Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices given by our forefathers led by Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we should think what we can do for our country.

He said Pakistan was our country and it can make rapid progress and achieve new heights of development if all of us worked tirelessly in our selected professions.

He said we should not forget families of martyrs of Pakistan whose loved one had sacrificed their lives for our better and prosperous future.