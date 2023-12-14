Open Menu

Models, Pictures Exhibition Held At SBBU

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Models, pictures exhibition held at SBBU

The students of the Fine Arts department exhibited models and pictures related to fine arts in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad's main campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The students of the Fine Arts department exhibited models and pictures related to fine arts in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad's main campus.

This colourful program was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani. While inaugurating, he appreciated the efforts of the student team and said that such activities increase creativity and the spirit of competition among students.

Exhibitions of this kind play an important role in developing knowledge and technical skills in fine arts.

All students should be encouraged to conduct such educational fairs and learn more. Prof. Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Muhammad Hassan Chandio, Manzoor Ali Mangi, Rabab Alvi, Manzoor Ali Siayal, Dr Akhtar Shar, Dr Phulloo Suder Menghwar, Imran Khan Jatoi, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Amaadullah Hisbani, Safdar Ali Jamali, Sohail Khaskheli, Irfan aslam, Dastar Ali Chandio and others were also present on this occasion.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Imran Khan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Student Fine Shar Jatoi Amanat Ali All

Recent Stories

Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global c ..

Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global climate regulations

31 seconds ago
 HEC, Microsoft signs ETA to modernize tech educati ..

HEC, Microsoft signs ETA to modernize tech education in country

32 seconds ago
 Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citiz ..

Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citizens: Caretaker Federal Ministe ..

34 seconds ago
 ICCI lauds role of Christian Community in economic ..

ICCI lauds role of Christian Community in economic development

6 minutes ago
 Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

36 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

36 minutes ago
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join ..

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive Ban ..

34 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

36 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

40 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

38 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

39 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan