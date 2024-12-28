Moderate earthquake jolts IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A moderate earthquake jolted Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), sending tremors through Srinagar and surrounding areas on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the quake of magnitude 4.0 was felt late Friday evening, and although it caused some panic among residents, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

According to the India’s National Centre for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Baramulla. The earthquake had a depth of 10 km.

The tremors were widely felt across Srinagar, as well as in nearby towns and villages.

Residents of Srinagar described feeling the ground shake briefly but strongly, with some reporting minor aftershocks shortly after the main tremor.

This earthquake comes just weeks after a much stronger tremor of magnitude 5.8 struck IIOJK on November 13, 2024.

Seismologists have noted that the Kashmir Valley is situated in a seismically active zone, making the region susceptible to frequent earthquakes, both small and large.