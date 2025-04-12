Moderate earthquake jolts Peshawar, surrounding areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A moderate earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, causing tremors that were felt in Peshawar and nearby regions.

According to the Seismological Center, the quake registered a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake occurred at 12:31 p.m.

and had a depth of 12 kilometers. The epicenter was located approximately 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but the tremors caused panic among residents, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Authorities were assessing the situation and had advised the public to remain calm but alert.