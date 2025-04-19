Open Menu

Moderate Earthquake Tremors Felt Across KP

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Moderate earthquake tremors felt across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Moderate earthquake tremors were felt in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday

According to reports, the tremors were experienced in Peshawar, Nowshera, Lower Dir, Malakand, and surrounding areas. Other affected regions included Mardan, Swat, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Shabqadar, Mohmand, and Chitral.

The Seismological Center reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with a depth of 94 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

So far, no immediate reports of damage or casualties had been confirmed, however the provincial disaster management authority had issued alert to all district administration to remain cautious to deal with any emergency situation.

