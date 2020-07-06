Moderate flooding in hill torrents of D.G Khan, urban flooding in Sindh likely

The Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of moderate flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of moderate flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during the next 24 hours.

While, there were also chances of urban flooding in Sindh province during the next 48 hours.

"We are expecting heavy downpour in Dera Ghazi Khan where the hill torrents can have higher levels of water. The urban sectors of Sindh may receive heavy rainfall during the next two days causing water inundation or flooding", Spokesman of PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar informed while talking to APP on Monday.

He said there were no chances of any significant rain in the northern parts of the country during the next few days.

Isolated rainfall is expected in different parts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore with no chance of flooding.

The division in its report declared that all the major rivers were flowing in the state of their normal flows.

The meteorological features depicts that yesterday's low pressure area over South Gujarat (India) moved Northwards and lying over Kutch and Neighbourhood, becoming well marked.

While yesterday's trough of westerly wave over northern parts of the country has moved away Eastwards and weak seasonal low was lying over Northeast Balochistan. Moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea were penetrating in Sindh up to 7000 feet.

According to the weather outlook for the next 24 hours, subdued rainfall activity over the upper parts of the country will continue.

Scattered to widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy and one or two very heavy falls is expected over Sindh.

Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over East Balochistan and South Punjab.

The river catchments rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Indus: Pattan 13 mm, Besham 09, Malam Jabba 05, Bagrote, Astore, Gilgit, Hyderabad, Buner and Saidu Sharif 03(each), Barkhan, Bunji, Kalam and Dadu 02(each), Gupis, Sukkur and Jacobabad 01(each), DG Khan (Airport), Shinkiari, Chilas, Skardu, Karachi (Airport), Rohri and Moin-jo-DaroTrace(each).

The rainfall recorded in Jhelum was Tandali 27, Garhi Dopatta 08, Muzaffarabad (Airport 06 and City=Trace), Chattar Kallas 01, Chenab: Gujranwala 03, Shadiwal 02 and Multan (Airport) 01. Ravi: Khaniwal Trace and Sutlej: Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur (City) Trace(each).

The rainfall recorded in Zhob was 11 mm, Sibbi 10 and traces in Lasbela.

According to the calculations of Monday morning, the current water level of Tarbela Dam was 1461.55 Feet and maximum conservation level was 1550.00 while the current water level of Mangla Dam was 1220.75 feet and the maximum conservation level was 1242.00 feet.