UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderate Flooding Predicted In Hill Torrents Of D G Khan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Moderate flooding predicted in hill torrents of D G Khan Division

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted moderate flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan Division from Wednesday to Friday (May 13-15) due to one or two heavy falls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted moderate flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan Division from Wednesday to Friday (May 13-15) due to one or two heavy falls.

According to Weather Advisory on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)/ FFD, a Westerly Weather System is likely to affect the country from Wednesday to Friday (13th to 15th May 2020).

Under the influence of expected weather system rainfall of Moderate intensity with one or two Heavy Falls are expected over the catchment areas of Hill Torrents of D.

G Khan Division, which may cause moderate flooding in those Hill Torrents.

All concerned organizations including PDMA, DDMAs, District Administrations and Provincial Irrigation Department, Government of the Punjab are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.

Meanwhile, more rains are predicted during this week. According to PMD, Westerly Wave from Mediterranean Sea is likely to persist over upper parts of the country till Thursday (14th May) .

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Punjab Flood May 2020 All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

20 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

24 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

44 minutes ago

Police Khidmat Markez reopened for general public

58 seconds ago

Business activities gaining momentum after ease in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.