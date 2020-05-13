Moderate flooding predicted in hill torrents of D G Khan Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted moderate flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan Division from Wednesday to Friday (May 13-15) due to one or two heavy falls.

According to Weather Advisory on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)/ FFD, a Westerly Weather System is likely to affect the country from Wednesday to Friday (13th to 15th May 2020).

Under the influence of expected weather system rainfall of Moderate intensity with one or two Heavy Falls are expected over the catchment areas of Hill Torrents of D.

G Khan Division, which may cause moderate flooding in those Hill Torrents.

All concerned organizations including PDMA, DDMAs, District Administrations and Provincial Irrigation Department, Government of the Punjab are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.

Meanwhile, more rains are predicted during this week. According to PMD, Westerly Wave from Mediterranean Sea is likely to persist over upper parts of the country till Thursday (14th May) .