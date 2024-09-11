Moderate Intensity Earthquake Jolted Different Parts Of KP
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) An earthquake of moderate intensity was recorded in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday noon with no reports of damage so far.
According to Rescue 1122 Spokesman, Bilal Faizi, reports of earthquake received from different parts of the province.
However, the Control Room of Rescue 1122 has not received report of any damage or loss due to the tremor, Faizi added.
The tremor was felt at around 12:30 p.m with duration for few seconds and its magnitude is being evaluated by Met office.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMB to dismantle restaurants on Pir Sohawa Road, restore public access to ridge inside MHNP2 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman pays homage to 'Quaid-e-Azam'2 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for workplace culture shift to prioritize children's mental health2 minutes ago
-
5.7 magnitude quake felt in Islamabad, Punjab & KPK22 minutes ago
-
UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday42 minutes ago
-
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast at welding shop injures three in Peshawar52 minutes ago
-
Police protest on Indus Highway enters third day52 minutes ago
-
Explosion rocks Quetta' s Turbat area, injured four2 hours ago
-
UN urged to probe extrajudicial killings in IIOJK as Indian brutality continues2 hours ago
-
Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary2 hours ago
-
IFA seals ketchup unit; discards over 1000 kg sauces, 100 kg ketchup2 hours ago