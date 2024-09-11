Open Menu

Moderate Intensity Earthquake Jolted Different Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Moderate intensity earthquake jolted different parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) An earthquake of moderate intensity was recorded in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday noon with no reports of damage so far.

According to Rescue 1122 Spokesman, Bilal Faizi, reports of earthquake received from different parts of the province.

However, the Control Room of Rescue 1122 has not received report of any damage or loss due to the tremor, Faizi added.

The tremor was felt at around 12:30 p.m with duration for few seconds and its magnitude is being evaluated by Met office.

