Moderate intensity quake hits pindi, adjoining parts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Earthquake of moderate intensity struck Rawalpindi and its adjoining parts on Monday at around 11.42 am.

Immediately no report of any damage to the life or property was reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department the intensity of the quake was 5 at the richter scale and its epicenter was on Kashmir-India border region.