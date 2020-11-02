Moderate intensity quake jolts Karachi and adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A moderate intensity quake of 3.6 magnitude at international Richter Scale jolted Karachi early morning on Monday, a private news channel reported.

The epicenter of the quake was at 100 kilometers distance in Southeast of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometers, the Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre told.