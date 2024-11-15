Moderate Rain Lashes Different Districts Of Khyber Pakthunkhwa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
The moderate rains on Friday night lashed different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The moderate rains on Friday night lashed different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
According to MET Office, moderate to heavy rainfalls has been reported from Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan and Swabi districts.
Hailstorm also occured at Peshawar. The rain ended prolong drought and dry spell besides turned weather cold.
The rains have brought down temperature significantly and compelled masses to wear warm clothes.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway8 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops8 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka8 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations14 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..19 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress19 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered19 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal26 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik26 minutes ago