Moderate rain lashes different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The moderate rains on Friday night lashed different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

According to MET Office, moderate to heavy rainfalls has been reported from Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan and Swabi districts.

Hailstorm also occured at Peshawar. The rain ended prolong drought and dry spell besides turned weather cold.

The rains have brought down temperature significantly and compelled masses to wear warm clothes.