Open Menu

Moderate Rain Lashes Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Moderate rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Lahore received moderate rain on Saturday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued till noon. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot weather was expected in most of the country during day. However, rain-wind/thundershower may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, southeast Punjab and southeast Sindh.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bahawalpur, Padidan and Dadu where the mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 31.5°C and minimum was 23.7°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Punjab Bahawalpur Dadu May

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

6 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

20 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

23 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

23 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

24 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

24 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan