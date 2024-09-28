Moderate Rain Lashes Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Lahore received moderate rain on Saturday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The rain started early morning and continued till noon. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot weather was expected in most of the country during day. However, rain-wind/thundershower may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, southeast Punjab and southeast Sindh.
Rainfall was also recorded at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bahawalpur, Padidan and Dadu where the mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 31.5°C and minimum was 23.7°C.
