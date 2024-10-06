Open Menu

Moderate Rain Lashes Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Moderate rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Moderate rain was recorded in Lahore during the early hours on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain changed the city’s temperature, which dropped down to 5°C to 7°C. A shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tomorrow.

The Met office predicted that rain-windstorm/thunderstorm was expected in northeast / south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy falls/hailstorm may occur in northeast Balochistan and south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and dry weather is likely other parts of the country.

Rainfall was also recorded in various cities of the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat where the mercury hit 40°C.

