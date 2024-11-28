Moderate Rain Likely From Nov 28-Dec 02; To Improve Air Quality
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) After the prolonged dry spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of moderate rain in upper parts of the country and Balochistan from November 28 till December 02 which would help improve air quality in the smog-affected areas.
According to an advisory issued by PMD, a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country from November 28 (night).
Under the influence of this weather system, moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Shirani, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Ziarat, Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan on November 28 (night)/ November 29 and December 02.
Moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella on November 28
(night) and November 29.
Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the mountains is expected in Waziristan, Kurrum, Mohmand, Khyber, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from November 29 (evening/night) to December 02 with occasional gaps.
Light rain/drizzle is also expected in Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah on November 29 (evening/night) and December 02.
About the possible impacts and advices, air quality conditions in Punjab are likely to improve. Foggy conditions are likely to develop over the plains of Punjab in coming days.
The farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
Recent Stories
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO, female SI suspended19 seconds ago
-
SIAL executive committee meeting held26 seconds ago
-
Women stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK28 seconds ago
-
Seminar on wheat production held32 seconds ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held36 seconds ago
-
Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur39 seconds ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG11 minutes ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi41 minutes ago