Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) After the prolonged dry spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of moderate rain in upper parts of the country and Balochistan from November 28 till December 02 which would help improve air quality in the smog-affected areas.

According to an advisory issued by PMD, a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country from November 28 (night).

Under the influence of this weather system, moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Shirani, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Ziarat, Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan on November 28 (night)/ November 29 and December 02.

Moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella on November 28

(night) and November 29.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the mountains is expected in Waziristan, Kurrum, Mohmand, Khyber, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from November 29 (evening/night) to December 02 with occasional gaps.

Light rain/drizzle is also expected in Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah on November 29 (evening/night) and December 02.

About the possible impacts and advices, air quality conditions in Punjab are likely to improve. Foggy conditions are likely to develop over the plains of Punjab in coming days.

The farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

