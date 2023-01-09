UrduPoint.com

Moderate Rain With Snowfall Over Hills Predicted For Most KP Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the next 24 hours.

It further said that light to moderate rain with light snowfall over the hills is also expected over Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Shallow to moderate fog is also expected over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during night hours.

The Center advised the travelers on motorways and national highways to adopt precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travelling.

During the last 24 hours, foggy, partly cloudy and very cold weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rain with snowfall over hills recorded in Swat, Malakand, Hazara, Abbottabad, Kohistan and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Pattan 26, Kalam 24, Dir 21, Chitral 16, Malam Jabba 12, Lower Dir 10, Drosh & Saidu Sharif 09 (each), Mirkhani 08, Kakul 07, Parachinar 05, Takht Bhai 01, Peshawar, Tirah, Landikotal and Ghalanai Trace (each). Snowfall recorded (in inches): Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 06.   The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 17/08, Chitral 07/01, Timergara 12/00, Dir 08/00, Mirkhani 07/00, Kalam 02/-3, Drosh 07/01, Saidu Sharif 12/05, Pattan 12/05, Malam Jabba 03/-3, Takht Bhai 15/06, Kakul 13/04, Balakot 15/05, Parachinar 13/-6, Bannu 20/05, Cherat 11/03, D.I. Khan 19/06.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Parachinar and -03°C each in Kalam and Tirah valley.

