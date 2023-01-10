Moderate rain with snowfall over hills predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that rain with moderate to heavy snowfall was likely to occur in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts during the next 24 hours.

It said that light to moderate rain was also likely occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Shallow fog in isolated pockets was likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the Province.

However, isolated rain occurred in Swat, Buner, Chitral and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 04, Mirkhani, Landi Kotal and Buner (each) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 23/06, Chitral 11/01, Timergara 18/02, Dir 13/00, Mirkhani 11/00, Kalam 03/-5, Drosh 11/01, Saidu Sharif 18/04, Pattan 10/05, Malam Jabba 06/-3, Takht Bhai 23/05, Kakul 15/04, Balakot 17/06, Parachinar 14/-5, Bannu 24/05, Cherat 13/03, D.I. Khan 25/06.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Parachinar and Kalam each.