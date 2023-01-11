UrduPoint.com

Moderate Rain With Snowfall Over Hills Predicted For Most KP

January 11, 2023

Moderate rain with snowfall over hills predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that rain with moderate to heavy snowfall over the hilly areas is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts during the next 24 hours.

It further predicted that light to moderate rain is also likely to occur over Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts as well as Peshawar to Swabi Motorway at night.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in most parts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm) was as Pattan 07, Kalam 06, Parachinar 05, Mohmand (Mamut Gut 05, Ghalanai 02), Malam Jabba, Bajaur & Dir (each) 04, Khyber (Tirah 04, Landi Kotal 02), Timergara 03, Saidu Sharif, Chitral, Bannu, Buner 02, Kakul, Balakot, Kohat, Drosh 01, Peshawar, Mirkhani, Takht Bhai, D.I. Khan & Risalpur (each) Trace. Snowfall recorded (in inches): Kalam 03, Malam Jabba 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/06, Chitral 11/01, Timergara 13/02, Dir 13/00, Mirkhani 11/00, Kalam 05/-4, Drosh 11/01, Saidu Sharif 15/04, Pattan 14/06, Malam Jabba 07/-2, Takht Bhai 21/05, Kakul 16/04, Balakot 17/06, Parachinar 14/-5, Bannu 24/04, Cherat 14/03, D.I. Khan 25/08.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Parachinar and -04°C in Kalam.

