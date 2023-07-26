Moderate to heavy flash flood likely in tributaries of River Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that moderate to heavy flash flood is likely in the tributaries of River Kabul besides in hill torrents of D G Khan from Thursday to Sunday.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, currently Rivers Indus at Chashma and Sutlej at Head Suleimanki are experiencing medium flood. Rivers Indus, Kabul and Sutlej are flowing with mild category flood (low flood) at (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu & Sukkur), at (Warsak & Nowshera) and at (Ganda Singh Wala) respectively while rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are discharging normal flows. The combined live storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 10.455 MAF i.e. 77.77% of the total value of 13.443 MAF.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1531 feet i.e. 19 feet below against its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1220.25 feet (21.75 feet below its MCL:1242.00 feet).

In view of higher water levels, Tarbela Dam Management and Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC) of Mangla Dam are advised to remain vigilant and ensure filling of reservoirs as per approved SOPs and dam safety guidelines.

A well-marked low pressure area has developed over Northwest Bay of Bengal (India), whereas seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan. Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave continues to persist over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Light moist currents both from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet, nevertheless Arabian Sea's light moist currents are likely to intensify.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS are expected during the ensuing 24 hours.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity may also occur over upper Sindh during the same period.

Current monsoon activity is likely to increase over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers during the next 48 hours.

For the extended period (27th July to 2nd August 2023), scattered to widespread thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of rivers Indus & Kabul from 27th to 30th July 2023.

In addition, scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls may also occur over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej from 27th July to 2nd August 2023.