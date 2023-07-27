Moderate to heavy flash flooding likely in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 72 hours

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that moderate to heavy flash flooding in River Kabul at Nowshera including its tributaries and hill torrents of D.G Khan Division during the next 72 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that moderate to heavy flash flooding in River Kabul at Nowshera including its tributaries and hill torrents of D.G Khan Division during the next 72 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Indus River System is presently experiencing medium flood at two locations (River Indus at Taunsa Barrage and River Sutlej at Suleimanki whereas low flood at eight locations (River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu and Sukkur, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Ravi at Balloki and River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala).

Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs have attained 82.44% and 79.43% of their respective maximum storage (Tarbela-5.809 MAF, Mangla-7.356 MAF).

Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area", earlier over Northwest Bay of Bengal (India), presently prevails over South Orissa (India) and adjoining areas with weak Seasonal Low laying over Northern Balochistan.

The weather systems are bringing moderate moist currents which are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over the upper catchment of Rivers Kabul and Indus (lower part of upper catchment) during the next 24 hours. Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also expected over Islamabad Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, D.G Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions), Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the said period.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity may occur over upper Sindh and rest of the Punjab.