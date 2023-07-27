Open Menu

Moderate To Heavy Flash Flooding Likely In River Kabul, Hill Torrents Of D G Khan In Next 72 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Moderate to heavy flash flooding likely in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 72 hours

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that moderate to heavy flash flooding in River Kabul at Nowshera including its tributaries and hill torrents of D.G Khan Division during the next 72 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that moderate to heavy flash flooding in River Kabul at Nowshera including its tributaries and hill torrents of D.G Khan Division during the next 72 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Indus River System is presently experiencing medium flood at two locations (River Indus at Taunsa Barrage and River Sutlej at Suleimanki whereas low flood at eight locations (River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu and Sukkur, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Ravi at Balloki and River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala).

Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs have attained 82.44% and 79.43% of their respective maximum storage (Tarbela-5.809 MAF, Mangla-7.356 MAF).

Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area", earlier over Northwest Bay of Bengal (India), presently prevails over South Orissa (India) and adjoining areas with weak Seasonal Low laying over Northern Balochistan.

The weather systems are bringing moderate moist currents which are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over the upper catchment of Rivers Kabul and Indus (lower part of upper catchment) during the next 24 hours. Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also expected over Islamabad Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, D.G Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions), Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the said period.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity may occur over upper Sindh and rest of the Punjab.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Multan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Zhob Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Nowshera Jhelum Kalat Loralai Nasirabad I Khan May Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

4 minutes ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

4 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

46 seconds ago
 2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

1 minute ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

1 minute ago
US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

1 minute ago
 Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory An ..

Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Krem ..

1 minute ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

7 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

8 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan