Moderate To Heavy Widespread Rain With Wind-thunderstorm Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:41 AM

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm at scattered parts of the province including Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai and other areas during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm at scattered parts of the province including Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai and other areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.0 degrees centigrade and 9.

5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, moderate to heavy widespread rain-wind, thunderstorm at scattered places is expected in Sherani, Zhob, Kila Saifullah, Pishin, Quetta, Zirat, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbellla and coastal areas of the province.

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during the forecast period by the Met Office.

