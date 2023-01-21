UrduPoint.com

Modern Abattoir, Training Centre To Be Set Up In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Modern abattoir, training centre to be set up in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in collaboration with Livestock Farm Welfare Association would set up a modern slaughterhosue and training center for butchers in the provincial capital.

Modern technology and up-to-date machinery would be imported from Austria to improve the meat value chain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Friday.

President Livestock Farm Welfare Association (LFWA) Muhammad Asif Awan while expressing thanks to UNIDO said that the association would continue to cooperate with UNIDO in all aspects of the meat value chain.

He said that a two-day training in collaboration with UNIDO would be organised for butchers at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore where modern ways of slaughtering sacrificial animals and use of modern machinery would be shown to them.

The Livestock Farmhouse Welfare Association would also participate in the training with the objective of increasing meat production and slaughtering using modern technology.

Provincial President Livestock Farm Welfare Association Asif Awan thanked UNIDO National Coordinator Rehan Ali and the entire team, especially Vice Chancellor at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Dr. Naseem Shah.

About 15 to 17 people would participate in this training. Majority of the training would be about meat farmers and butchers so that the project of UNIDO could get perfect form and acceptance by the association and achieve the objectives of the project.

Asif Awan said that UNIDO and LFWA have the best relationship and would continue all kinds of cooperation in the future.

Related Topics

Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology United Nations Austria All From Best

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

44 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

44 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

50 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

56 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.