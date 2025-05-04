Open Menu

Modern, Advanced Education Key To Progress: Tareen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Modern, advanced education key to progress: Tareen

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Noted industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen said that aligning the education system with modern requirements was the need of the hour.

He said that no nation could compete with developed countries without equipping its people with modern education. “Providing advanced education to future generations is my life’s mission,” he remarked during his visit to review the construction progress of Amna Girls College.

During the briefing, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, Akbar Khan, informed Tareen that the Amna Girls College project would cost Rs.

700 million and is expected to be completed by August. Tareen instructed the team to ensure that construction is completed within the designated time.

He also visited the Government Amna Girls school, operating under the Tareen Education Foundation, and inspected the classrooms, science lab, and computer lab.

Tareen has personally allocated Rs. 2.7 billion for the Amna Girls College and TICER University Lodhran projects.

