Modern, Advanced Education Key To Progress: Tareen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Noted industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen said that aligning the education system with modern requirements was the need of the hour.
He said that no nation could compete with developed countries without equipping its people with modern education. “Providing advanced education to future generations is my life’s mission,” he remarked during his visit to review the construction progress of Amna Girls College.
During the briefing, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, Akbar Khan, informed Tareen that the Amna Girls College project would cost Rs.
700 million and is expected to be completed by August. Tareen instructed the team to ensure that construction is completed within the designated time.
He also visited the Government Amna Girls school, operating under the Tareen Education Foundation, and inspected the classrooms, science lab, and computer lab.
Tareen has personally allocated Rs. 2.7 billion for the Amna Girls College and TICER University Lodhran projects.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Fire Fighters Day observed in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Firefighters are national heroes: DEO2 minutes ago
-
Modern, advanced education key to progress: Tareen2 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Chest Diseases Conference concludes12 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai to address at Istanbul University on May 512 minutes ago
-
145 gangs smashed in 4 months12 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged22 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by husband; youth dies in suspected suicide22 minutes ago
-
Rain magic at Mahodand lake enchants tourists in Upper Swat22 minutes ago
-
Massive crackdown, safety measures implemented to control traffic violations in city22 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife, attempts suicide in domestic dispute22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is a peaceful Nuclear power, says Murad Shah22 minutes ago