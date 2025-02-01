Modern Aesthetic Skin Clinic Inaugurated In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The first modern aesthetic skin clinic of Pakistan, named ‘On Aesthetics Skin Clinic’ was officially inaugurated in Islamabad on Saturday, featuring state-of-the-art machinery and high-quality equipment imported from Europe.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by skin experts, political and social figures, including Muhammad Afzal Butt, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, who served as the guest of honor.
Butt congratulated Shahnaz Saeed, former Punjab Assembly member and founder of the clinic, on the establishment of this pioneering facility.
He highlighted the significance of the clinic in providing high-quality treatments at affordable rates, making European-standard services accessible in Pakistan and saving foreign exchange.
Mehnaz Saeed, who is also an aesthetic expert and key figure behind the clinic, shared her vision for the future, including plans to transform the clinic into a training center for emerging dermatologists.
She emphasized the vital role that quality equipment, modern machinery, and skilled staff play in achieving healthy and radiant skin.
Dermatologist Dr. Anzla also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards in skin disease treatment.
She praised the clinic for introducing European-style technology to Pakistan, marking a significant step toward improving the quality of dermatological care in the country and providing valuable resources for both patients and professionals in the field.
It may be mentioned that the clinic will offer all skincare services, including HydraFacial, laser hair removal, PRP for skin and hair, mesotherapy for pigmentation, exosomes for hair and skin, laser treatment for uneven skin tone, fat-dissolving injections, and Botox for wrinkles.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modern aesthetic skin clinic inaugurated in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Kalat attack, expresses grief over martyrs of security personnel3 minutes ago
-
CDA partners with KPMG for financially sustainable development projects3 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan stresses for construction of modern sports complexes in all districts13 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan condemns Terrorist Attack in Qalat, Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
CDA, SGP to enhance cooperation for 3D mapping of Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
Two alleged accused of attack on AC Kurram arrested13 minutes ago
-
22nd convocation ceremony of Isra University held23 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests 4 suspects and seizes drugs23 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to 18 martyrs of Kalat terrorist attack33 minutes ago
-
May 9, Nov 26 accused to face legal consequences: Azma Bokhari33 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Agriculture Extension Office Amankot43 minutes ago