Modern Aesthetic Skin Clinic Inaugurated In Islamabad

Published February 01, 2025

Modern aesthetic skin clinic inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The first modern aesthetic skin clinic of Pakistan, named ‘On Aesthetics Skin Clinic’ was officially inaugurated in Islamabad on Saturday, featuring state-of-the-art machinery and high-quality equipment imported from Europe.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by skin experts, political and social figures, including Muhammad Afzal Butt, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, who served as the guest of honor.

Butt congratulated Mehnaz Saeed, former Punjab Assembly member and founder of the clinic, on the establishment of this pioneering facility.

He highlighted the significance of the clinic in providing high-quality treatments at affordable rates, making European-standard services accessible in Pakistan and saving foreign exchange.

Mehnaz Saeed, who is also an aesthetic expert and key figure behind the clinic, shared her vision for the future, including plans to transform the clinic into a training center for emerging dermatologists.

She emphasized the vital role that quality equipment, modern machinery, and skilled staff play in achieving healthy and radiant skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Anzla also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards in skin disease treatment.

She praised the clinic for introducing European-style technology to Pakistan, marking a significant step toward improving the quality of dermatological care in the country and providing valuable resources for both patients and professionals in the field.

It may be mentioned that the clinic will offer all skincare services, including HydraFacial, laser hair removal, PRP for skin and hair, mesotherapy for pigmentation, exosomes for hair and skin, laser treatment for uneven skin tone, fat-dissolving injections, and Botox for wrinkles.

