Modern Agricultural Equipment Distribution Ceremony Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Agriculture Development Deputy Director Mehtab Yasin has said that the Punjab government was committed to stabilising the agricultural sector and prosperity of farmers and continues to take emergency measures in this regard.
He expressed these views while addressing distribution of modern agricultural equipment to farmers at a ceremony, organised by the Agriculture Department Field Wing at the Farmer Hall, here on Wednesday.
He said provision of modern agricultural equipment to farmers would be ensured, which would make it possible to achieve higher production in less time with lower cost and effort. The deputy director said that in the first phase, 56 types of agricultural machinery were being provided to farmers, initially providing various modern agricultural tools to two farmers from each agricultural centre at a subsidy of Rs 500,000.
Director Agricultural Engineering Sargodha Faheem Ahmed said the government, prioritising stability of the agriculture sector and those associated with it, was actively working on emergency basis with the resolve of 'Green Punjab, prosperous farmer'.
The Agriculture Department is actively working to facilitate farmers, he added.
Agricultural Engineering Sargodha Deputy Director Israr Hussain Kazim said Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card was also a link in the chain, through which loans worth Rs 150 billion would be provided to 500,000 small farmers at Rs 30,000 per acre, he added.
Consultant NESPAK Rana Arsalan and other officials were present at the event, while a large number of farmers from the district participated.
On behalf of the Chairman Committee Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Deputy Director of Development Sargodha Mehtab Yasin announced the Names of the successful farmers after the draw. Two candidates from each centre were declared successful, and names of six farmers were drawn for the waiting list.
