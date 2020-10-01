Modern agricultural technology be adopted to maximize crops yields: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that agriculture is an important sector of Pakistan which contributes 20% to GDP and it has potential to increase by 40% by adopting the modern agricultural technology

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that agriculture is an important sector of Pakistan which contributes 20% to GDP and it has potential to increase by 40% by adopting the modern agricultural technology.

He stated this while addressing on Kissan Mela organized by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Research Farm Koont, here on Thursday.

The minister said that the land of Potohar area is very fertile which can be made fruit valley through rain harvesting and drip irrigation with the maximum yield of crops. Highlighting the government's initiative he said present projects will increase the yield per acre of important crops as increasing the area under olives and grapes in rain-fed areas.

Addressing the farmers Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, the Vice-Chancellor of the University said that farmers should use modern technology to reduce production costs and maximize profits and in this regard the university will extend its full cooperation to the farmers. The University will ensure to organize the farmer's fairs at the Tehsil level to provide new & innovative varieties of oil seeds, pulses, fruits and vegetable seeds to the farmers with the addition of farmer's training.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Agriculture (Punjab) Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi inaugurated the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology and Women Development Studies Center at the university campus.

Minister also addressed the participants of a one-day training workshop on food security held at the university in collaboration with FAO and said that food safety practices are needed in Pakistan to provide food to the rapidly growing population of the country.

He appreciated the role of PMAS-AAUR, FAO and Punjab Food Authority towards educating the general public and all relevant stakeholders to adopt food hygiene practices along the entire food chain right from the farm to fork. He also inaugurated the launching ceremony of the e-Learning Course on Food Safety developed by PMAS-Arid Agriculture University and FAO.

Later, the Minister visited the Hydroponic Plant of Arid Agricultural University in Rawat where the Vice Chancellor informed that this Research Farm is the first and ideal of its kind in Pakistan and farmers can get more agricultural production with the profit margins.