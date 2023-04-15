UrduPoint.com

Modern Agricultural Technology Can Play Role In Eradicating Poverty: VC BA University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Modern agricultural technology can play role in eradicating poverty: VC BA University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Barani Agricultural University Rawalpindi Professor Dr. Qamarul Zaman has said that trained manpower and modern agricultural technology can play role in eradicating poverty.

He expressed these views while speaking at the wheat and brassica harvesting ceremony at Pir Meher Ali Shah Barani Agricultural University Rawalpindi, he said that not only play an important role in eradicating poverty but will also help in increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

He also stressed to the faculty members that every possible effort should be made to solve the problems faced by the farmers.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Qamarul Zaman told the participants that the university is providing training to farmers on modern agricultural equipment to increase manpower and display modern technology on the farm, including solar power control, water pumping, fertilizer mixing, and drones.

The main purpose of spray, sprinkler systems, drip irrigation systems etc. is to attract farmers towards modern technology and its use, he added.

A large number of university deans, directors, management and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Technology Water Rawalpindi Wheat

Recent Stories

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

24 minutes ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

39 minutes ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

56 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO ..

56 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

56 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar condoles federal religion minis ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.