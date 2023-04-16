Modern agricultural technology can play role in eradicating poverty: VC BA University

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Barani Agricultural University Rawalpindi Professor Dr. Qamarul Zaman has said that trained manpower and modern agricultural technology can play role in eradicating poverty.

He expressed these views while speaking at the wheat and brassica harvesting ceremony at Pir Meher Ali Shah Barani Agricultural University Rawalpindi, he said that not only play an important role in eradicating poverty but will also help in increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

He also stressed to the faculty members that every possible effort should be made to solve the problems faced by the farmers.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Qamarul Zaman told the participants that the university is providing training to farmers on modern agricultural equipment to increase manpower and display modern technology on the farm, including solar power control, water pumping, fertilizer mixing, and drones.

The main purpose of spray, sprinkler systems, drip irrigation systems etc. is to attract farmers towards modern technology and its use, he added.

A large number of university deans, directors, management and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.