Modern Agricultural Trends Imperative To Increase Productivity: UAF VC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

It is dire need of the hour to adopt modern agricultural trends and practices in order to increase productivity and ensure food security, keeping in view ever-increasing population

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :It is dire need of the hour to adopt modern agricultural trends and practices in order to increase productivity and ensure food security, keeping in view ever-increasing population.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at the inaugural session of five-day hands-on-training on CRISPR/CAS mediated genome editing, arranged by the National Centre for Genome Editing, at the Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security's Auditorium, here Tuesday.

He was flanked by University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Nasim Ahmad and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan and other notables.

Dr Iqrar said that promotion of modern trends, including genome editing, is essential for achieving high yielding breeds of agriculture and livestock to improve productivity, as the import bill of essential items in the country had reached $10 billion. He said that the National Centre for Genome Editing had been set up at the UAF which would prove a revolutionary step towards equipping agriculture with state-of-the-art genetic facilities to multiply productivity.

He said that the Centre had been set up with the total amount of Rs 1,799 million collective funding from Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research worth Rs 1298.63 million and UAF worth Rs 500.960 million.

Dr. Nasim Ahmad said that in view of ever-increasing population and ensuring food security, high yielding agriculture and livestock are the need of the hour for which agricultural scientists would have to expedite efforts. He said that teaching, learning and research at UAF had excellent repute not only at the national level but also at the international level. He said that the establishment of Genome Editing Centre would open up a new chapter of glory.

Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Khan said that the livestock sector was facing crisis in which the promotion of genome editing would utter a new era of development. He said that food security can be ensured by uplifting agricultural system on scientific basis. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Director CAS Dr. Sultan Habibullah and others were also present. Research Associate CAS Nehal Ahmad Khan also spoke.

