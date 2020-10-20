Modern agriculture, livestock vital for addressing food shortage: Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai on Tuesday said that measures should be taken to launch a massive campaign among public on food and nutrition in remote and backward areas of Balochistan to reduce death rate of women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai on Tuesday said that measures should be taken to launch a massive campaign among public on food and nutrition in remote and backward areas of Balochistan to reduce death rate of women.

He expressed these views while talking to the Country Director of United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP)'s Christopher Dennis called on him at Governor House here.

On the occasion, Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that food shortages could be overcome only by modernizing the agriculture and livestock sectors, saying that in this regard, steps would be take to ensure provision food security to people for reducing the death rate of women.

"In addition to government initiatives to bring and ensure maternal and child health, the cooperation of national and international institutions is also urgently needed", he said.

The Governor said that in the aftermath of the global epidemic of COVID 19, there was a growing awareness in the world that the health sector should be modernized at the national level and focus on treatment as well as safety measures.

He said that international organizations could provide guidance and assistance in dealing with natural disasters and drought on any emergencies in the world under formulating comprehensive strategies.

He said measures needed to focus problems of remote urban areas of the province for ensuring provision of facilities to public in same the area.