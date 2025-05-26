Modern agriculture vital for rural economic growth: PU VC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali has stressed the need to prioritize modern agricultural practices to uplift the rural economy.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 18th Honey Bee Training Workshop, a four-day event organized by the Institute of Zoology, Punjab University in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Hailey College of Commerce, and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) at the university’s Zoological Museum.

The event was attended by Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Asif Bilal Lodhi, CEO SMEDA Socrat Aman Rana, Director Honey Bee Research Institute Ghulam Sarwar, Principal HCC Prof. Dr. Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, Director Institute of Zoology Prof. Dr. Nabila Roohi, Incharge Honey Bee Research Garden Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Khan, President Academic Staff Association Prof. Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, along with faculty members, farmers, researchers, experts, and students from across the country.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted that while Pakistani farmers invest significant capital in growing grain, they often receive inadequate returns due to market dynamics. “If these challenges remain unaddressed, we may eventually face the need to import even wheat,” he cautioned. He advocated for respect and support for farmers, describing them as “producers of sustenance, performing a noble task beloved by God.”

The VC stressed that agriculture must be considered a strategic sector alongside industrialization, artificial intelligence, data science, and emerging technologies. He called for a shift toward corporate farming to boost profitability and sustainability. Dr. Ali also emphasized the importance of honey as a natural food with medicinal properties, adding that greater awareness around kitchen gardening and natural products is necessary, particularly in rural areas where urban sprawl continues to reduce agricultural land.

Commending the organizers, he noted that such workshops offer students a valuable opportunity to learn from the collective experience of farmers, researchers, and industry experts.

On the occasion, Secretary Law Asif Bilal Lodhi said the government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by universities and farmers and is providing legal and administrative support to facilitate development. He called on all stakeholders to work together for national progress and praised the Institute of Zoology for choosing a vital and timely topic.

SMEDA CEO Socrat Aman Rana said that his organization is committed to promoting industry and entrepreneurship in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. He said efforts are underway to modernize the honey production industry and enhance its capacity by equipping farmers with modern tools and facilities.

Ghulam Sarwar, Director of the Honey Bee Research Institute, said honey is a time-honored food with healing properties, yet the beekeeping industry in Pakistan remains underdeveloped. He emphasized the critical role of farmer cooperation in advancing apiculture.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Prof. Dr. Nabila Roohi shared that students and faculty from universities across Pakistan are participating in the workshop. She expressed hope that the training would foster entrepreneurial skills among students and help build sustainable careers in agriculture-related fields.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Khan called for the establishment of a fully equipped Bee Research Center at the university, stressing the need for dedicated research infrastructure. He noted that the workshop will continue until May 29, 2025, with a range of sessions focused on practical training and innovation in beekeeping.