Modern air oxygen generation plant installed soon. Dr Naiz

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana (M.S) Dr. Niaz Ahmed Dahar on Tuesday has said that on the special instructions of the top leadership of People's Party, Sindh Government the patients in Chandka Medical Hospital, the largest in Upper Sindh, are being given free treatment and quality health.

In this regard, a modern oxygen generation plant has been installed in the teaching block of the hospital at a cost of Rs 70 crore, which will generate oxygen from air and directly supply it to the hospital.

While talking to the media, he further informed that similar plants will be installed in other blocks of the hospital soon, for which the technical team from Karachi has visited and prepared a proposal.

Dr. Niaz told development work has started to introduce new drainage system in all departments of Chandka Hospital, apart from this a lot of progress has been made on the project of converting 11 operation theaters of the hospital into modern modular operation theatre's, For patients of A new ward has been established in the teaching block.

A new medical and surgical ICU ward will soon be operational on the top floor of the trauma center, where diabetic patients, especially hand or foot injuries, will be treated, providing 20 ventilators along with 20 beds, he added.

He said that MRI, CT scan and ultrasound machines will also be provided in the hospital soon. In response to a question, he said the allegations leveled against the hospital administration by some quarters are baseless. Stating that the critics should come and review the situation. The hospital is working day and night to provide better treatment facilities so that the beneficiaries patients coming from Balochistan including Larkana and surrounding districts.