Modern Amenities Provided For Inmates At Central Jail Mirpurkhas: Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Central Jail Mirpurkhas Shahabuddin Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Jail Mirpurkhas Shahabuddin Siddiqui on Friday said the Central prison is one of the modern correctional homes of Sindh where prisoners are being trained, taught and religiously educated to make them good citizens

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Jail Mirpurkhas Shahabuddin Siddiqui on Friday said the Central prison is one of the modern correctional homes of Sindh where prisoners are being trained, taught and religiously educated to make them good citizens.

According to the police, a delegation of senior journalists of Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas visited the Central jail Mirpurkhas where the ongoing prisoner reform program was shown by the officials of the jail to the delegation.

SSP told the delegation that in the jail, school, madrasa, and medical facilities for the prisoners were provided.

A medical and training centres have been established for the counselling of the prisoners.

SSP said that a modern dental ward has also been started in the prison along with a homoeopathic hospital by "Qarshi".

A separate "Madrassa" and school were also established in the prison, where complete religious education was also given to the prisoners.

While in the handicraft school, the prisoners were taught to make the best and most beautiful Sindhi hats, pans, women's shawls and children's items handcrafts which made them financially self-sufficient.

DDP said that by creating a prisoner-friendly environment in the prison and making them peace-loving Pakistanis, crimes can be eradicated from the country to a large extent.

More Stories From Pakistan