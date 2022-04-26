UrduPoint.com

'Modern And High Quality' OPD For Diamer District' Residents

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 12:30 AM

'Modern and high quality' OPD for Diamer district' residents

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Chilas Diagnostic Center and Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan have joined hands to launch 'modern and high quality' OPD services to the residents of Diamer district, for the very first time.

Deputy Commissioner Diamer Fayyaz Ahmad Khan inaugurated the new health facility. The ceremony was attended by Chairman Ulema Youth Council Diamer Maulana Abdul Malik, eminent scholars, doctors, elders, political and social personalities besides Aga Khan Health Service's Media and Communication representative Javed Iqbal, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Diamer Fayyaz Ahmed and Chairman Ulema Youth Council said that such a modern medical center was one of the basic needs of the residents of Diamer.

They thanked the Aga Khan Health Service and local journalist Shahbuddin Ghauri for playing a significant role in making this dream a reality.

They hoped that the center will play a positive and effective role in providing services to the locals.

